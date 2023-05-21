Investigation launched into woman's death following sterilization surgery

Woman had died in district civil hospital

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The tragic demise of a woman after undergoing sterilization surgery has prompted an investigation by the death audit committee'. Civil surgeon, Dr Dayanand Motipavle, confirmed that further action would be taken once the investigation concludes.

Sarika Ravindra Shejwal (33, Mumbai), who had recently undergone sterilization surgery at the district civil hospital, became critical on Saturday. As a result, she was transferred to the government medical college and hospital. Sarika passed away while undergoing treatment at the hospital. On Sunday, after a post-mortem examination, her body was cremated at the Mukundwadi crematorium.

Relatives demand thorough investigation

The devastating loss of Sarika has left her two daughters without a mother. Her relatives have demanded a thorough investigation into the death, along with appropriate action against those responsible.

Investigation underway

A medico-legal case (MLC) has been filed, and the death will be examined by the death audit committee', said Dr Motipavle.