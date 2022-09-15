Investiture ceremony at Boon English School

Aurangabad, Sept 14:

Boon English School organised investiture ceremony to honour the newly-selected members of the students’ council for the academic year 2022-23 in both Boys and Girls sections. The chief guest was Parvez Aslam, HOD of English Department, Lokseva Arts and Science Senior College, in A section. Dr Shaikh Tarannum, assistant professor, Department of Zoology, Dr Rafique Zakaria Campus, was the chief guest in the B Section. The chief guests, chairman Mohammed Irfan, trustees Syed Naser Ali, Ziauddin Siddiqui, school incharge Quazi Muslehuddin offered sashes to Head Boy Mohit Patel and Head Girl Zainab as well as other office-bearers. The oath was administered to all. The guests highlighted the leadership qualities, dedication, determination and efforts needed to achieve success.