Investiture ceremony at Nath Valley School

Aurangabad, June 24: Nath Valley School organized the Investiture Ceremony to honour the newly-elected members of the Students Council for the academic year 2022-23.

NVS director Ranjit Dass spoke about the significance of students council elections. Just as Presidents, Prime Ministers and MPs are elected, the Student Council leaders too were nominated by more than 50 teachers from a bunch of exceptionally good and confident students, he said and added that they are responsible for maintaining discipline and carrying out various activities in the school.

Dass, principal Dr Sharda Gupta, vice-principal Dr Rajkumari Dixit and primary headmistress Sarabjit Dasgupta administered the oath of the office to the new student leaders and conferred the badges with their designation written on them to Succhit Jajoo the school Captain, Arya Wayal, the Vice-captain, House Captains and various other activities in-charge.

Principal Dr Gupta said that the students were bestowed with these responsibilities of leading the school with utmost commitment and confidence and urged every member of the council to have clear integrity and loyalty as vital qualities as they were holding positions of dignity and responsibility.