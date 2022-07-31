Investiture ceremony at New Radiant School

Aurangabad, July 29:

Student Council elections were held at the New Radiant English School.

Around 200 students of Std VII-X cast their vote through a democratic secret ballot vote. The elected Council members are as follows: President/Head boy - Mirza Mehraj; Head girl - Swati Bera; secretary - Mohd Ali Baig; joint secretary - Insiya Dawasaz; discipline incharge - Saif Khan and activity incharge - Nafisa Hingoliwala.

School director M A Khan administered oath to council. The students were congratulated by the management, HM Khan Tamkeen, supervisor Zahabiya and all the teachers.