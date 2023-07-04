Investiture ceremony at Podar Intl, Waluj

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The investiture ceremony of Student’s Council of the Podar International School, Waluj was held recently.

The guests of honour were Lt Col Arun Pawar, 321 Medium Regiment, Aurangabad and Manoj Kale, general manager (administration) Podar Group of Schools, Aurangabad Hub.

Swara Deshmukh anchored the event while Ashwini Bhandare, primary coordinator, made introductory speech.

The newly-constituted Students’ Council members are as follows – Angad Bahekar (head boy); Flavia Monteiro (head girl); Omkar Bagewadi (sports captain); Snehal Dhondre (vice captain); Bhumika Barik (cultural captain) Yashanjali Gavhane (vice captain); Ronit Dedwal; Yashodhan Pawar (vice captain) and house captains and vice house captains. School principal Dr Louis Rodrigues administered them the oath of office followed by the presentation of sashes, caps and badges by Lt Col. Pawar and GM Kaley.