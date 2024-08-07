Investiture ceremony at Shamit School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The investiture ceremony of Shamit School was held recently. Chairperson Mamta Runwal and principal Kiran Chavan were present. The highlight of the ceremony was the solemn oath-taking led by the principal. The student leaders pledged to uphold the values of honesty, responsibility, and dedication, marking their formal entry into their new roles with a deep sense of commitment. The ceremony was a testament to the collective spirit of Shamit School, where every individual’s role is valued and every achievement celebrated.