Investiture ceremony at Wockhardt Global

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The investiture ceremony was organised at Wockhardt Global School. The student leaders were elected through a rigorous selection process. The ceremony began with the recitation of the prayer followed by the lighting of the lamp by principal Uma Mohandas and supervisors Dr Farhat Khan, Arun Gautam and Sarita Mishra. The elected leaders were conferred with the badges and sashes by the principal and supervisors symbolizing their newfound authority and their commitment to lead with integrity and diligence.

Bhavya Shankar was selected as the School Captain and Garima Thaker as the Vice-captain. All the elected House Captains, Sports Captain and Vice-captain, Cultural Captain and Vice-captain, Discipline Captain, Health and Safety Captain were given the badges. The oath of the office was administered to all the members by the senior leadership. Activities co-ordinator Kahekashan Khan proposed a vote of thanks followed by the National Anthem.