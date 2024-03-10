Investment conference attracts Rs 4661 crore investment from 241 companies

Employment will be available to 15,665 people

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The city witnessed a significant boost to its industrial sector with a district-level investment conference organized by the District Industry Centre (DIC) on March 9. The event, held at Massia Hall in Chikalthana, saw the signing of MoUs with a staggering 241 companies pledging a combined investment of Rs 4,661 crore.

This investment windfall is expected to create much-needed employment opportunities for the region, with projections estimating 15,665 new jobs. The conference was presided over by district collector Dr Dilip Swamy and brought together key stakeholders from the government and industry sectors.

Joint director of industries BT Yashwante served as the chief guest, highlighting the government's new IT policy and incentive schemes designed to attract and support industrial growth. Chetan Girase, MIDC regional officer, also addressed the gathering, emphasizing the crucial role played by MIDC in fostering industrial development. DIC general manager Swapnil Rathod, skill development department assistant commissioner Suresh Varade and lead bank manager Mangesh Kedar, Massia president Anil Patil, CMIA president Dushyant Patil and others were present.

Positive outcome of the conference

Through initiatives offering concessions in electricity bills, subsidies in GST, and reduced stamp duty for land registry, the department is actively working to incentivize entrepreneurs to invest in the region, said the officials.

Expansion plans in various industrial areas

The MoUs signed during the conference represent a combination of expansion plans from existing companies operating within the various industrial estates and fresh investments from new ventures seeking to establish a presence in the district.