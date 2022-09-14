Investors duped of Rs 22L on lure of lucrative profit

Aurangabad, Sept 14:

Fraudsters duped 22 investors from the city on the lure to invest Rs 10,000 and gain a profit of Rs 54,000 in just 10 days on the app. All these investors invested Rs 22.42 lakh, but the app was closed after the investment. When they tried to contact the admin of the whatsapp group of this app, it was found that the app and the company were fake.

According to the complaint lodged by complainant Hemcrandra Chirmade (Harsul Tee-point), he was informed by his relative that on investing on an app named Filedity, you get lucrative returns. If you invest Rs 10,000, you will get Rs 54,000 in just 10 days. Chirmade and his wife invested Rs 4.55 lakh in the app, but it was closed before 10 days. Later, he came to know that the app and the company were fake. A case has been registered with Harsul police station while PI of economic offense wing D S Shingare is further investigating the case.

Along with Chirmade, the other investors duped are Kavita Chirmade, Vishwas Kamble, Ashwini Kamble, Sagar Badlikar, Kailash Chaudhary, Priya Chaudhary, Prashant Mahajan, Anita Sarvade, Shekhar Khadke, Girish Chaudhary, Sheetal Chaudhary, Prashant Ingle, Meenal Narkhede and others.