IPS Harssh wins academic Excellence award at Harvard

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dashing Maharashtra cadre IPS officer Harssh A Poddar won awards for academic excellence and leadership at the Harvard Kennedy School during graduation ceremony at the world renowned Harvard University, recently. Harssh was the only Indian among several Indian students to win the awards.

Select civil servants are sent to major global universities to learn about public administration.

Poddar was last year selected for the prestigious Fulbright scholarship under this programme and pursued education in Masters in Public Administration.

He studied national security at Harvard under some of the best names in the world. Last week, Harvard had its annual graduation where the graduation addresses were delivered by Tom Hanks and Ban Ki Moon. After completing his studies, Poddar will be returning to the state this month.