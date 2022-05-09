IRC conducts 10-day long conference on social issues

Aurangabad, May 9:

The Islamic Research Centre (IRC) Education and Welfare Trust has organised a 10-days long conference between April 21 to 30 at Imperial Lawns (near Kat-Kat Gate) recently.

The conference evoked good response from the devotees and people of other faiths. The event aim at creating awareness on the importance of core issues of the society like education, respect for elders, responsibility towards the needy and poor, employment, and how to join hands to get rid of evil practices (like addiction of social media, dowry, gambling, drugs, etc) existing in the society.

Wake up, before it is too late: Adv Faiz Syed

IRC founder and president Adv. Faiz Syed delivered the speech on all days. He drew attention on how the crime is increasing in the society due to ongoing evil practices. How the murders are becoming common due to consumption of drugs and alcohol, these days. He alerted the parents to be conscious and watchdog the activities of their wards and circle.

He also appealed to the senior citizens to share their experiences and knowledge to serve humanity and motivated the youths to take advantage from them. The speaker underlined that education is a tool to bring reforms and change in the society. The speeches were followed with questions & answers (Q&A).

IRC has entered into 22nd year in March 2022. It runs charitable clinics, pathology laboratory, two study centers, two technical institutes (in Lasur Station and Khuldabad) etc. It also undertake activities for women empowerment, provides medical aid and artificial limbs to the handicapped persons, distributes water to Government Medical College & Hospital & Government Cancer Hospital etc.

IRC team comprising Arshad Khan, Shaikh Moin, Kabeer Ahmed Khan and general manager Shabbir Ahmed took efforts for the success of the conference.