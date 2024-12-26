IRC conducts women empowerment programme in Lasur Station

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The IRC Technical Institute recently organised a special certificate distribution ceremony at Lasur Station. Sarpanch Meena Pandav and Sanjay Pandav presented the certificates on Wednesday.

The village sarpanch appreciated the IRC's efforts in uplifting women through education and welfare initiatives. Sanjay Pandav assured that additional space would be provided to allow women to benefit further from the skills, particularly in tailoring and fashion designing.

IRC President Adv Faiz Syed mentioned programmes that aim to make women self-reliant and active supporters of their families and communities. Tutor Nazera Shaikh of the institute was also praised for her contributions.

Students Rekha Pandit and Ayesha Shaikh expressed their views on the ongoing tailoring and fashion designing courses. Students Kartiki Dhalange and Anushka Jagtap conducted the proceedings.