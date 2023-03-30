IRC head adv Faiz felicitated

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Joint Charity Commissioner Surendra Biyani and Assistant Charity Commissioner Santosh Pawar felicitated adv Faiz Syed for making significant contributions towards social and welfare activities especially in Health, Education, Employment and Empowerment and quenching the thirst of the people.

The programme was held at the office of the Joint Charity Commissioner Office recently.

Adv Faiz Syed is a founder and president Islamic Research Centre Education and Welfare Trust.

Inspector of Charity Commissioner Office Akash Wankhede conducted the proceedings of the programme. Office Superintendent Varsha Surkutla, Public Relation Officer Ranjit Kayte, adv Chandrakant Warudikar, Dayaram Bassaye, adv Shrikant Mishra, Khwaja Aleemuddin and others were present.