IRC hosts 10-day long conference on social issues

Aurangabad, April 20:

The Islamic Research Centre (IRC) Education and Welfare Trust is hosting a ten-day long conference to discuss on myriad social issues, from April 21 to 30. The conference will be held at Imperial Lawns, near Police Officers Mess (Kat Kat Gate) from 11:00 PM to 12.30 AM daily. Separate seating arrangement has been made for ladies.

The conference will create awareness and sensitise on issues like importance of education, respect for elders, moral responsibility towards the poor and needy, employment, and responsibility towards the society against social evil practices like addiction, dowry, gambling, drugs, etc. A special guidance session for youths is organised to apprise them of their role in the construction of healthy society and preserve humanity.

Founder & president of IRC Adv. Faiz Syed will deliver a speech daily for 10 days and it will be followed by Questions & Answers session, stated the press release.