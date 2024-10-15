IRC launches centre to feed poor and hungry citizens

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Islamic Research Centre Education & Welfare Trust (IRC) recently inaugurated its new food service, IRC Dastarkhwan, at Roshan Gate. The initiative was launched by Chartered Accountant Anwar Husain, with the august presence of IRC Founder and President, Adv. Faiz Syed.

Adv. Faiz emphasized the importance of feeding the hungry and needy as encouraged by the Holy Quran and Hadees.

To ensure the dignity and honour of the beneficiaries, the centre charges a nominal fee of just Rs 10 for a meal, while the remaining costs are covered through generous donations.

Guests, including CA Anwar Husain and Dr. Gaffar Quadri, praised the initiative and urged the community to support IRC in this noble endeavour. The concept was proposed by Gufran Husain, who also facilitated the venue at no charge for this cause.

Other dignitaries and contributors present on the occasion included Shakeeb Khusro (Aurangabad Times), Azam Syed, Athar Faheem, Ashraf Ali, Engr. Zubair Mohammad, Dr Zafar Mohammad, Imran Khan, Arshad Khan, and others. Under the guidance of IRC's Shabbir Ahmed, Shaikh Nazim and his team worked diligently to launch this project.

Appeal for the cause

IRC has a longstanding commitment to various social service initiatives, including healthcare and water relief programs. Referring to IRC Dastarkhwan, Adv. Faiz called upon donors to participate in this noble cause by contributing 'fidya' (donations for missed fasts) or making direct contributions to help expand the program and reach more people in need.