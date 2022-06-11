IRC quenches thirst of visitors, staff at GMCH; GCH

Aurangabad, June 11:

The city NGO, Islamic Research Centre Education & Welfare Trust (IRC), has completed one year free distribution of drinking water for the visitors and the staff of Government Medical College & Hospital (GMCH) & Government Cancer Hospital (GCH, Aam Khas Maidan), recently. The NGO also provides water at important public places in the old city.

Encashing the chance of serving humanity, IRC bears all the cost of transportation from its filtration plant to the government hospitals and public places and the salaries of staff. The water is supplied two times a day with zeal.

The NGO thanked the then GMCH’s dean Dr Kanan Yelikar and the then superintendent Laxmikant Shinghote for providing a chance to serve humanity. They had also applauded the prompt service rendered by IRC under the leadership of its founder and president Adv. Faiz Syed.