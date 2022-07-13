Irfan Khan becomes city's 1st head constable to get Ph D

Aurangabad, July 13:

Irfan Osman Khan has become the first head constable from the city police to get Ph D.

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has conferred Ph D on Irfan Khan in Urdu. He holds a Master's degree in Urdu as well as in Mass Communication and Journalism.

He submitted his thesis titled ‘Syed Imtiaz Ali Taj Ki Drama Nigari Ka Tanquidi wa Tajziyadi Mutala’ under the guidance of Dr Quazi Naveed Ahmad Siddiqui, head of Urdu Department, Maulana Azad College.

Khan got the support of senior police officers in service and retired officers. The city has a track record of several police officers getting awarded with Ph D but Khan has become the first head constable to get the degree.