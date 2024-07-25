Iron pipes worth Rs 1.11 L stolen

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Thieves stole iron pipes worth Rs 1.11 lakh from near A S Club on Tuesday night. A case was registered with MIDC Waluj Police Station against the unknown thieves.

Surendra Girdharilal Nehra (Cidco Waluj Mahanagar) owns tiles shop near A S Club. In this shop, welding works are also done. Surendra Nehra kept an iron pipe on an open plot near the shop for welding works.

Meanwhile, the workers did welding work on Tuesday and went to sleep at 11 pm. When workers woke up at 7 am on the next day and found iron pipes missing.

On learning cheating, worker Vikram Madne informed the contractor and the shop owner, Surendra Nehra, about the missing pipes. Surendra Nehra reached the spot and found 53 pipes missing. The weight of each pipe was 28 kg and the price was Rs 2,100.

The shop owner lodged a complaint with MIDC Police Station about missing iron pipes of Rs 1.11 lakh. MIDC Waluj Police Station registered a case against the thieves. ASI Jadhav is on the case.