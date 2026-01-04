Irregular Water Supply, Traffic Chaos Hit Prabhag No. 5

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Residents of Prabhag No. 5, which encompasses four wards from the city’s older localities, are grappling with long-standing civic issues, including irregular water supply, chronic traffic congestion, and an outdated drainage network.

The residents complained that there is no fixed schedule for water supply in their localities. They said water is sometimes released in the morning, while on other occasions it arrives late in the evening or even at night.

This is the largest Prabhag in CSMC elections with over 50,000 voters. In view of the CSMC polls, this newspaper talked with some residents of the Prabhag to know their problems.

Najmuddin Nasir: Water is being supplied after eight to ten days, even though we live in Smart City. In our Burhani Colony, the drainage line was laid around 30 to 35 years ago. It has not replaced since then.

The drainage line gets choked time and again. We have made many complaints. The line is cleared, but the problem is still unresolved. It's water entering our houses. There is a need to lay a new drainage line for a permanent solution.

Dr Digambar Gangawane: Irregular water supply is a big issue in the ward. Not just this, there is a traffic congestion as vehicles are parked on the roadside. The drainage water flows on the roads in areas like Town Hall and has become an unresolved issue for the past five to six years.

There is a need to reopen a road for the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) premises from the colony, as it was in the past.

Dr Sk Rauf: We are citizens of Smart City, but the water supply system is not smart. The reason is that water is supplied after eight to ten days. Even in that, it is very difficult to know when the supply schedule will be changed. Sometimes, it is supplied at night. Many a time, there is a question of how one should manage sleep and fill water. It seems that the administration is not using a smart system in the age of technology for this purpose.

Sunil Bawiskar: Besides the water crisis, there is frequent traffic congestion at every square of the roads in the Prabhag. It is becoming stressful to ride or drive vehicles in the city day by day. One can see a heavy rush of vehicles at the signals. Moreover, there seems to be no one to control riders and drivers who stop and overtake as and when they wish. This creates traffic problems.

All about Prabhag

1. Prabhag Number:5

2. Name of Prominent Areas: Aref Colony, Asefiya Colony, Buddhilane, Garampani, Jaibhimnagar and Bhadkal Gate.

3. Number of total voters: 50,103 (Males 25,633) and (Females 24,469)

4. Number of candidates in fray: 33 in four wards. AIMIM (04), Congress (04), SS (03), UBT 03, NCP-AP (03) and NCP-SP-1

5. Core issues: Irregular water supply, waterlogging, narrow roads and a poor drainage system.

--A-(SC female): Bhagyashri Salve (AIMIM), Kamal Jagtap (Congress), Pranali Dhage (SS), Jyoti Jagdhane (UBT), Vaishali Pandale (NCP-AP), Sharda Lohve (NCP-SP)

--B (OBC): Abdul Sameer (AIMIM), Rafat Yar Khan (Congress), Madan Jaiswal (SS) and Prakash Aherkar (UBT), Sayed Matin (NCP-AP)

--C (Women open):--Farzana Shaikh (AIMIM), Naghma Shoeb (Congress), Sayida Afrin (UBT) and Shama Begum (NCP-AP)

--D (open-general): Mir Wajed Ali (AIMIM), Abul Ala Hasmi (Congress), Kishorkumar Dhage (SS) and Prerana Gadve (NCP-AP)