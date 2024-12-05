Irrigation repairs to boost water storage

The District Irrigation Department has started repairing six minor irrigation projects to address persistent water leakage, ensuring stored water lasts longer after the monsoon. The repairs are expected to be completed by March.

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district has 10 medium irrigation projects, 71 minor reservoirs and 4 Kolhapuri weirs supporting village water supply and livestock needs. Additionally, they ensure drinking water for livestock and birds. Many of these 20-40-year-old projects face leaks and reduced storage due to neglected maintenance and silt buildup.

Two years ago, the Irrigation Department proposed repairs for six district projects, including Girija, Gandheshwar, Sanjul, Ambadi, Anjana and Palshi projects. Last March, Rs 11 crore was sanctioned and work began to prevent water wastage, said executive engineer S.G. Shahapure. Thanks to good rainfall, medium projects now have 100% water storage and minor ones hold 50-70%, supporting irrigation across 63,738 hectares.

Sidebar

Irrigation department overview in the district

Major projects: 1

Medium projects: 10

Kolhapuri weirs: 4

District Irrigation capacity

Total: 63,738 hectares

Irrigation through canals: 46,977 hectares