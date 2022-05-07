Is mother a real boss of family?

Manish Gajbhiye

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, May 7:

‘Mother’, plays a vital role in everyone’s life. She is an integral and significant part of the life of every individual. Her significance is not just because she gave birth to a person but she grooms, nurtures and shapes his life. There are several persons, who unfortunately do not have the presence of a mother in their lives, but those who experienced this presence can never ignore the role she played in their lives. To acknowledge her hard work for the children, Mother’s Day is celebrated on May 8, 2022, in India.

In a male-oriented society, a woman has always been denied due respect in the family and the society. She always has low status in the family and is she the real boss or head of the family? This question arises whenever we talk of a mother’s unwavering commitment to her children’s well-being.

Psychiatrist Dr Anand Kale said that indeed there is a situation where the mother does not get her due position in the family. She is like the all-rounder player of the team, but not a captain. She always has Lion’s share in the victory but remains unnoticed. It is the structure of the society, but things are changing now and the significance and hard work of the mother are acknowledged. Schools and colleges give you the education that helps you earn money. However, the values and nurturing of the mother teach you to live life. My mother Vimal Kale, who is a housewife and 83 years old now, has the major share in the decision-making in the house even today. She groomed all her children in a way that they can gain strength even in a crisis and face it bravely. She has a very special place in his life, Dr Kale added.

Social activist Dimple Pagariya said one can never acknowledge nor repay the debt of efforts taken by the mother in one’s grooming. Right from childhood and throughout one’s life, her presence is very significant and it is deciphered from your conduct in society. Mother’s day is the occasion when we can express our gratitude for her hard work. Her mother Asha Solanki had always encouraged her to be active in the social field. She taught her that whatever she does, it should be done with honesty and wholeheartedly. Now, herself being a mother, she can understand the importance of values that has to be inculcated in the children, Pagariya said.