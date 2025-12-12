ISCON Madhuban hosts ‘Youth Dialogue’
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: December 12, 2025 23:05 IST2025-12-12T23:05:20+5:302025-12-12T23:05:20+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
ISKCON Madhuban Youth Forum organized a 'Youth Dialogue' on Saturday. The program will begin at 6.30 pm at ISKCON Madhuban on Adalat Road. District Collector Deelip Swami will interact with the youth. ISKCON Madhuban has urged young people to attend this motivational program.