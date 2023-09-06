ISKCON celebrates Krishna Janmashtami Mahamahotsav

Abhishek performed with milk, curd, ghee, honey, panchagavya and fruit juice

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) celebrated the Krishna Janmashtami Mahamahotsav in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar with great enthusiasm on Wednesday.

On the first day of the festival, a grand Mahaabhishek was held at the ISKCON vedic education and cultural centre at Warud Phata on Jalna road. The Abhishek was performed with milk, curd, ghee, honey, panchagavya and juices of various fruits. This Abhishek was made with about 150 liters of different kinds of liquids. Charanamrit was distributed to the devotees after Abhishekam followed by Chappan Bhog prasad.

A dance drama based on Krishna Leela was presented by Kalashri Bharat Natyam Academy. This play became a special attraction of the festival. The various expressions of the artists mesmerized the devotees. This was followed by a solo dance performance by Shyamsundari Shravane and Bhargavi Khisti.

The Anand Mela turned out to be a festival of joy. The festival will continue till Friday with various programmes like Katha, Kirtan and Prabhupada Pushpanjali. Devotees can avail Mahaprasad on all three days.