Power outage scheduled for Bidkin area for infrastructure shifting

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) will be carrying out essential infrastructure shifting work in the Bidkin area to facilitate the city's water supply scheme.

As per the High Court's order, the work must be completed by July 31, and MSEDCL will commence operations from June 30. Consequently, there will be planned power outages in select villages of Bidkin on Friday and Sunday, with the possibility of extending the outages for an additional three to four days on alternate days, if necessary. MSEDCL has appealed to consumers to cooperate during this period to facilitate the smooth execution of this urgent work.

The presence of parallel and closely positioned 33 KV feeders, including Alana, Chitegaon, Aurangabad electricals, Videocon, Bidkin, and Jayalakshmi, poses safety concerns and necessitates keeping them disconnected. Therefore, on the designated outage days, power supply to Chittegaon, Pangra, Farola, Shekta, Lakhegaon, Chincholi, Jamdi, Nilajgaon, Bokud Jalgaon, Babhulgaon, Gevrai Tanda, Paithan Kheda, Naigaon Khandewadi, and industrial consumers in the Chitegaon-Bidkin area will be temporarily interrupted.

The duration of the outage may be extended for three to four additional days, with alternate days depending on the progress of the work. In adherence to the court's order, MSEDCL aims to complete the infrastructure shifting within the specified timeline and urges citizens to cooperate during this period.