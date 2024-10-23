ISMUN 2.0 at Nath Valley

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Nath Valley School (NVS) successfully held its second edition of the Intra-School Model United Nations (ISMUN) recently. The two-day event brought young minds together to engage in global discussions and practice diplomacy. Students represented different countries, debating key issues related to global cooperation and sustainable development.

At the opening ceremony, director Ranjit Dass briefed the students about the importance of global awareness. Throughout the conference, students passionately presented their research, debated on diverse topics, and collaborated to find viable solutions. The crisis simulation challenged delegates to adapt quickly to unexpected scenarios.

Principal Dr Sharda Gupta was very proud of the students for creating such entertaining and realistic crises, and said it made the committee lively.

A few of the unique committees introduced this year were ICJ and the Historic Security Council. The school included students right from grade 7 to 12 in this MUN.

The closing ceremony recognized outstanding performances with awards for Best Delegate and other categories.