ISMUN at Nath Valley School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Nath Valley School organised its first Intra-school Model United Nations (ISMUN), recently. The purpose of this event was to foster in the kids the values of negotiation and diplomacy. This event featured seven committees namely the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), United Nations Security Council (UNSC), United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), World Health Organisation (WHO), United Nations Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF), All India Political Party Meet (AIPPM), and Social Cultural Humanitarian Committee (SOCHUM).

The official debate started on the first day after the chairs briefly introduced the processes. Every committee featured open floor discussions, crises, and a moderate caucus. The discussions were centered around current issues that have an impact on our life, such as the demilitarisation of the Arctic Circle, mental health concerns, and the Manipur issue.

The best committee delegates, verbal mentions, and high commendation were given by the chairs and the vice chairs. The history of the UN was discussed by director Ranjit Dass, along with the reasons why MUNs are usually more effective than actual UN sessions. The accomplishments of the ISMUN were also emphasized on by principal Dr Sharda Gupta. The ISMUN was well organised by Shobha Thirani along with the student council.