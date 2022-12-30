Issuance of online building permission resumes after 10 days

Aurangabad:

The state Urban Development Department (UDD) has resumed the functioning of its online software Building Permission Management System (BPMS) from Thursday. The site was defunct for the last 8-10 days (since December 21).

However, the architect, government officials and town planning staff claimed that the site is functioning at a slow speed. Hence they are unable to upload the required documents online to obtain the building permission or occupancy certificate.

It may be noted that the architects have to upload several land documents including jumbo-sized building maps on the UDD’s site. The town planning section of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) was also badly affected due to a snag in the website. The section witnessed the piling up of around 200 proposals due to a defunct website.