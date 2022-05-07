Issue a new ruling on 'Manodhairya Yojana' within four weeks

Aurangabad bench directs the State government

Aurangabad, May 7:

In order to provide benefits to all the victims under Pocso Act in the state, a clear new ruling regarding 'Manodhairya Yojana' should be issued within four weeks from the order, the bench comprising of Justice RD Dhanuka and Justice SG Mehre directed the State government on Friday.

The order paves the way for financial assistance and rehabilitation of all rape victims, victims of child sexual harassment and of acid attacks in the State, including the petitioner's daughter.

Prior to the ruling of 30 December 2017, the victims were not given the benefit of retrospective effect of this scheme. Observing that this action of the government is discriminatory and without any reasonable basis, the bench directed as above to ensure that all the victims before and after the above ruling are given the benefit of the scheme. The petition was disposed of by holding a hearing on June 13, 2022.

The petition was filed by the mother of a rape victim. The accused in the case was sentenced to 10 years rigorous imprisonment by the Special Sessions Court on December 11, 2017. In the same month, after 20 days, on December 30, 2017, the government had issued a government resolution to provide the benefit of 'Manodhairya Yojana' to the victims under Pocso Act. The petition filed by the petitioner's daughter in 2018 and 2019 for the benefit of this scheme was rejected on the ground that the victim could not avail the benefit of this scheme with retrospective effect. A petition was filed through adv Vishal P Bakal.

Give benefit of the schemes

The court noted that the benefits of the beneficial schemes of the government should be given to all the victims generously. The bench hoped that such lucrative schemes should not fail for technical reasons alone.