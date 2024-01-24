Issuing of Ellora festival passes begins

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Ellora Ajanta International Festival (EAIF) Committee has appealed to the citizens and art-lovers to take note of the availability of the entry passess (tickets) to the three-day long festival (February 2 to 4) at six centres in the city.

The deputy director (Directorate of Tourism) Vijay Jadhav said, “ The seasons tickets will be available at Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation campus (Railway Station road); Setu Suvidha Kendra (District Collectorate campus); Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation headquarters; Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University campus; Quadrangle (Connaught Place Cidco) and Saket Book World (Aurangpura).”

It is learnt that the tickets of three different categories will be available at these centres. They are Platinum category (Rs 1500); Gold category (Rs 900) and Silver category (Rs 600). The tickets will be available from 10 to 1 pm and 4 pm to 7 pm.

It may be noted that the ambitious festival is a joint venture of District Collectorate, Directorate of Tourism (DoT, Maharashtra) and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC).

The festival will be held at Sunehri Mahal from February 2 to 4. The first event will be held from 6.30 pm to 11 pm, while the other two days events will be held from 7 pm to 10.30 pm. The artists and singers who will be performing at the festival include Dr Sandhya Purecha (Bharatnatyam); singers Rahul Deshpande and Priyanka Barve; Aman Ali and Ayan Ali Bangash (Sarod); sufi bollywood singer Kailash Kher; singer Shreya Ghoshal and others.