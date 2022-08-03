Istallation ceremony of Rotary Club Cantt held

Aurangabad, Aug 3: The installation ceremony of the president of the Rotary Club, Cantonment Jerald Coats was held here recently. District Governor of Rotary District 3132 Rukhmesh Jakhotiya was the chief guest and CA Robert Rodrigues was the guest of honour. Priests of different faiths Fr Solomon S, Bhante Kulin Putra and Mirza Abdul Qayyum Nadvi were present.

The ceremony began with watering the sapling. The guests were informed about various social service activities conducted by the Rotary Club Cantonment in the previous year.

Jerald Coats and Sudam Gaikwad were formally installed as president and secretary. Coats gave information about the proposed works to be done in the year 2022-23. Importance will be given to projects like environment conservation and traffic awareness.

DG Jakhotiya appreciated the work done by the Rotary Club. CA Rodrigues encouraged the new team to do more social service.

The ceremony was moderated by J C Francis, James Ambildhage, Pramod Sawant , Sandip Shethi, M S Patil, Prashant Shinde, Qaiser Khan, Vasant Jadhav, Jagjitsing Arora and others. Rotary members belonging to different clubs Hemant Landge, Sunil Gaikwad, Joint Divisional Registrar Devidas Palodkar, and others were present. The installation ceremony was anchored by Rajendra Dushing and Sandip Shethi.