IT engineer attempts to exploit minor girl in Satara locality

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A married IT engineer forcibly entered a house and tried to exploit a minor girl in Satara locality on September 23 afternoon. The name of the suspect is Mohsin Shaikh (31) and he has been absconding since the incident.

The 16-year-old girl stays with her family in a colony situated in the Satara locality. Her mother had gone out of the house for some work on Monday at 3 pm. When the accused learnt that she was alone in the house, he entered the house saying that he was checking the electricity wire as the power supply of the house was disconnected. He then started misbehaving with the minor girl and even began to exploit her by developing closeness.

Panicked by the bad touch and act of Mohsin, the girl screamed for help and also tried to free herself from his clutches. The neighbours rushed to help her. In fear of getting held, Mohsin managed to give a slip. Acting upon the information, the victim’s mother also reached home. Later on, the woman lodged complaint against Mohsin with Satara police station. The police has booked him for molestation and under POSCO Act. PSI Anita Bagul is investigating the case.

Police launched a search for accused

Mohsin is an IT engineer. He stays with his wife and two sons in Satara locality. Meanwhile, the accused is absconding since the day of the incident. The police has launched a hunt for him, said Bagul.