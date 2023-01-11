It is now possible to tell stories even without a hero

-8th Ajanta-Ellora International Film Festival inaugurated at Inox, Prozone mall

-National and international films to be screened till January 15

Aurangabad: Earlier the hero was an important part of a movie. But now the story has gained immense importance. It is now possible to tell a story even without a hero. Hence films should focus more on the story and not on the technology, said renowned film director Nagraj Manjule while speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the 8th Ajanta-Ellora International Film Festival held at Inox. Prozone Mall on Wednesday.

The festival has been jointly organised by the Nath Group, MGM University, Yashwantrao Chavan Centre, Aurangabad and Marathwada Art Culture and Film Foundation. Speaking further Manjule said, this film festival held outside Pune and Mumbai represents the rest of Maharashtra. Nowadays, competition has arisen everywhere. Anyone from Korea, France or other countries can create competition. The viewers are also getting more evolved with every movie. Only technology cannot make a movie better. But it needs an original story and original content. Actor Kishore Kadam, director Sameer Patil, producer Nitin Vaidya, director Girish Mohite, actor Umesh Kamat, president of the coordination committee Nandkishore Kagliwal, chancellor of MGM University Ankushrao Kadam, vice-chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal, festival director Ashok Rane, director Chandrakant Kulkarni, film jury Judy Gladstone, MGM deputy dean Dr Pravin Suryawanshi, Prozone centre head Kamal Soni and others were present.

Audience cannot sit for 3 to 4 hours

District collector Astik Kumar Pandey said that many times I felt cheated after seeing a copied movie or a song in Hindi. The audience rejects such movies straightaway. Viewers today cannot spend 3 to 4 hours just watching a movie. Mobile phones have taken the audience away from the large screens. Hence it will be a challenge to make people come into the theaters and convey the whole movie within an hour or less time.

Padma Pani lifetime achievement award to Arun Khopkar

Marathi writer, short film producer and film director Arun Khopkar was honored by the festival committee with the Padma Pani lifetime achievement award by the organizers at the AIFF.

Films to be screened today at Prozone and MGM

Screen no 1: Pather Panchali (10.15 am), Aparajito (12.45 pm), Apur Sansar (03.15 pm). Saatao (5.45 pm) and Akyrky Koch-The Road to Eden (07.45 pm).

Screen no 2: Kabel Lel Kasr (10 am), Be Ches Ne Veth (12.15 pm), Bhoomiyude Uppu (02:30 pm), Taath Kana (04.45 pm) and Triangle of Sadness (7.30 pm).

Screen no 3: Master Class (10.30 am), Trailer Release of Ghar, Bandook, Biryani (12.30 pm), Bahubali (1:00 pm), Night Raiders (03.45 pm), Mahanagar - One Night in Kathmandu (05.45 pm) and Alborada (07.30 pm).

Chitrapati Dr V Shantaram Theatre, MGM Campus: OT (Fire) (10.45 am), All About My Girl (12.30pm), Oranges Sanguines - Blood Oranges (02.15 pm), Les Magnetiques (04.45 pm) and Hala Madrid Visca Barca (06.45 pm).