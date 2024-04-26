It is said that "Good Design is Good Business" ((For add supplement))
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 26, 2024 10:00 PM2024-04-26T22:00:03+5:302024-04-26T22:00:03+5:30
For businessmen, I would say to give special importance to designing while doing your presentation, packaging or advertising, because it is the face of your brand. And those who want to make their career in this business should take scientific education in designing instead of just studying software. Happy "World Graphic Design Day" to everyone!
- Mahesh Aute, Director - MicroGRAFIX