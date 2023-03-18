IT Job Fair 2023 in NIELIT

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Training and Placement Cell (TPC) of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) and National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) will jointly organise an ‘IT Job Fair 2023’ for IT background students at NIELIT Auditorium, on March 21.

More than 20 companies vacancies will be filled with the help of MC Talent Hunt which is an authorised recruitment partner of the companies.

Those candidates who have passed undergraduate, postgraduate IT (B Sc-Computer Science and IT), BCA, BCS, M Sc, MCA, BE, B Tech, and M Tech (CS and IT in all the courses) in 2021 or 2022 or appeared for the final year in 2023 from university departments NIELIT and colleges can participate in the job fair.

The youths of other branches students can also apply if they have IT knowledge. Job aspirants can register through the link (https://tinyurl.com/bdhd4kan) up to March 20.

Box

Links for the availability of openings

Students can go through the given links for the different openings

--Net developer (https://drive.google.com/file/d/1t1hWTLBcAwdT4dDU7zQ-6qMkmkNQ7BN-/view?usp)

--Network engineer support trainee (https://drive.google.com/file/d/1jHmJIJYqFAJ0KSxV4TzSmZ6d-gtl7i6T/view?usp=share_link)

-- Junior Software Engineer (https://drive.google.com/file/d/1a7l7TpikEISYnkI1iPSVMGLk_ASKGdzQ/view?usp=share_link)

--Technical Support Engineer (https://drive.google.com/file/d/1a7l7TpikEISYnkI1iPSVMGLk_ASKGdzQ/view?usp=share_link)