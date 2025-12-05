It was not a Leopard, But a Hyena, confirms forest department

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Panic spread in Vaijapur, Karmad, Dhavlapuri, Soygaon, Sillod, and Nagapur villages after rumours circulated that a leopard was roaming in the area. When the Forest Department investigated, it was confirmed that the animal was actually a hyena.

Assistant conservator of Forests Vishal Kawade and forest range officer Amol Raut immediately organized an awareness program. Forest guard Moinuddin Shaikh called the ‘Man With Indies Foundation’ rescue team to Nagapur. Teachers, parents, villagers, and hundreds of students attended the program. Team members Deepak Watane and Mayur Haswal answered students’ questions and tried to reduce their fear. During the inspection, the footprints found in the fields were confirmed by the rescue team to be of a hyena, not a leopard. After receiving this official information, villagers felt relieved. Rescue team head Ashish Joshi, the village sarpanch, senior citizens, staff from the Nagad forest range, and other forest officials were present.

Precautionary advice to citizens

“We are personally visiting the families who reported seeing a leopard and continuously giving them awareness and safety instructions. The campaign is still ongoing, and villagers are requested to stay alert without getting scared.”

— Priyanka Bhise, Vaijapur forest range officer

At Bhaggav, sugarcane-cutting workers were informed about safety measures to protect themselves from leopards.