‘It was not a leopard’: Citizens breathe a sigh of relief

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Rumours spread on Saturday that a leopard had been spotted in Shekta, Daregaon and Dhawalapuri. A Forest Department team rushed to the locations. However, the paw marks found there were not of a leopard but of another animal, bringing relief to residents.

As farm activities are currently underway, talk of a leopard’s presence had caused worry among locals. Recently, leopard cubs found in Vaijapur were sent to Nagpur, and since then the Forest Department has been on alert. A rescue team led by forest guard Rashed Shaikh, along with forest rangers, and other staff, visited Shekta, Daregaon and Dhawalapuri. On inspecting the agricultural fields, they confirmed that the footprints were not those of a leopard.