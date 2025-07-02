ITI student loses two fingers in machine accident

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

An 18-year-old trainee student from Devgiri Industrial Training Institute (ITI) had two of his fingers cut off in a machine at a company in Waluj MIDC. The trainee did not receive any safety gear, and while working, two fingers of his left hand were cut off in the machine, leaving him seriously injured. The injured student is named Pranay Mahavir Chipole, and he is studying at Devgiri ITI. On February 14, 2025, he was sent for training to Aurangabad Auto Ancillary Pvt. Ltd. (MIDC Waluj).

Pranay alleges that the company manager, Datta Joshi, and the supervisor, Ganesh (full name unknown), made him work directly on a large milling machine without any preparation, safety equipment, or information about the machinery. While working around 10 am, his left hand got caught in the machine, and two middle fingers were severed. Due to this accident, Pranay has suffered a permanent injury, and a case has been registered at the Waluj MIDC Police Station. Further investigation is on.