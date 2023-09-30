ITI students & teachers to clean 12 forts in district

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The students, teachers and principals of 13 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) will clean 12 forts of the district on October 2 to pay homage to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi.

It may be noted that Minister of Skills, Employment, Entrepreneurship, Innovation and Tourism Department Mangal Prabhat Lodha has made an appeal to students and teachers to clean 350 forts across the State to celebrate 350 years of Shivaji Maharaj’s coronation and birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Following his appeal, the students, teachers, principals of 13 ITIs and officers from District Vocational Education and Training will clean 12 forts of the district on Monday to pay homage to Shivaji Maharaj and Mahatma Gandhi.

The administrations of 13 ITIs have obtained permission from Archaeology Department to implement cleanliness drive at Daultabad Fort (Daultabad), Fardapur Sarai (Soyegaon), Vetalwadi, Vaishagad, Sutondagad, Ajanta Sarai, Bhangsi Matagad (Padegaon), Antrul fort near Kannad, Lonz, Pedka and Lahugad forts.

District Vocational Education and Training officer Mangala Pawar urged volunteers from the district to participate in the cleanliness initiative.