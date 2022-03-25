It's not a speed breaker, it's a back breaker

Non standard speed breakers cause small and big accidents daily

Aurangabad, March 25:

Unauthorized speed breakers have been put up on the main roads of the city. Vehicle owners face difficulties while maneuvering the speed breakers. However this has an impact on the spine and back of the motorists. Many motorists fall because they do not see the brakes. However, the administration is ignoring the issue.

Although speed breakers are installed on the roads to protect the motorists who drive their vehicles without following the speed limit and to prevent accidents, the rules of the Indian Road Congress regarding the speed breakers are not followed. As a result, the number of accidents has increased and there is a demand to install speed breakers in compliance with the rules. Many speed breakers have been put in place where there is no need and without taking the permission of the police or municipal administration. Often these breakers cause life threatening accidents.

How high should a speed breaker be

As per the norms set by the government, the speed breaker should be 3.6 meters, i.e. 12 to 14 feet wide, and 6 to 8 inches in height. However, despite the height of the breaker, which are tapered on both sides, the vehicles do not jump due to their wide width. If the speed of the vehicle is limited then the driver does not have any problem due to this speed breaker.

Contractors unaware of the standards

Many a times, citizens force the contractor who is unaware of the rules of speed breakers to install a speed breaker on the road in their area. The contractor then installs a breaker without following IRS standards. However, such breakers then lead to accidents.