Jackwell work to begin after experts report

Aurangabad: The future course of action for Jackwell construction for the new water supply scheme will be decided upon receiving the experts' inspection report. The Jackwell will be constructed at Jayakwadi for the water supply scheme.

A team of experts visited the spot on Sunday to study whether work can be done by using new technology.

The experts will submit the inspection report to Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikar (MJP) and the Contractor. The construction of the Jackwell will begin upon receiving the expert's report.

Union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, and Cooperation Minister Atul Save on Saturday took a review of the water supply scheme works. They expressed displeasure over the slow pace of work. They sought information what is the stand of the contractor for constructing a Jackwell with new technology.

Executive engineer of MJP Gajanan Rabde said that contractor GVPR had called experts of JioTech from Mumbai for the inspection.

Jaideep Wagh, the experts conducted a geotechnical survey of the water level of Jayakwadi dam. In the survey, it was seen whether there is rock at the base of the dam and how work can be done on it. The team will submit the report next three to four days and this will decide the course of construction of Jackwell.