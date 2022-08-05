Jagannath Devraj no more
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 5, 2022 09:05 PM 2022-08-05T21:05:02+5:30 2022-08-05T21:05:02+5:30
Retired deputy collector Jagannath Ramsingh Devraj (86), passed away on Friday.His last rites will be performed at Jakatnaka, N-6 crematorium at 9 am on Saturday. He is survived by three sons, a daughter, and extended family. He was the father of Shiv Sena branch head Chandrakant Devraj.