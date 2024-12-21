Jagdish Miniyar promoted to IAS; transferred to Smart City

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Deputy Divisional Commissioner (General Administration), Jagdish Miniyar, has been promoted to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) rank. He has transferred on probation as the chief executive officer (CEO) of Smart City Mission, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, stated the transfer order issued by the Additional Chief Secretary (Services) of the General Administration Department, V Radha, on December 21.

It may be noted that the post of CEO has been vacant for the last few years. Hence, the municipal commissioner and administrator of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) was looked after as the CEO.

Miniyar has been instructed to hand over the charge by consulting his Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue and Registration and Stamps), stated the order.

Miniyar, who joined as deputy commissioner, more than three years ago, was also the acting divisional commissioner till June 2024.