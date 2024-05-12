Jain Acharya departs for Jalna

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Acharya Mahasramanji, the 11th Acharya of the Jain Shwetambar Terapanth Dharma Sangh, departed for Jalna on foot with 81 saints after a five-day visit to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

The Acharya's presence brought joy to the Jain community, who expressed their desire for his return during Chaturmas, a four-month period of religious study.

The spiritual festival culminated successfully, attracting devotees from 18 states for the Akshaya Tritiya Paryushan festival. Many devotees accompanied Acharya Mahasramanji on his initial journey to Jalna. Devotees cherished his guidance on living a meaningful life and achieving spiritual well-being. This marked the first visit by an Acharya from the Jain Shwetambar Terapanth Dharma Sangh to the city in nearly 69 years. The Jain community celebrated for five days.