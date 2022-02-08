Jain community dismayed, feels has been kept in dark,

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Feb 8:

An air of disappointment has prevailed among the Jain Community after learning about the steps by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI, Aurangabad Circle) to remove the Jain Stambh situated in front of the world heritage site Ellora Caves. The community feels that the ASI has kept them in dark about the proposal.

While the ASI (Aurangabad Circle) claims that it has written a letter to the Jain Gurukul Vidya Mandir (JGVM, Ellora) requesting it to shift the pillar, the JGVM has maintained that it has not received any correspondence from the ASI, so far.

When contacted, Superintending Archaeologist (SA, Aurangabad Circle) Milan Kumar Chauley explained, "The ASI wants to undertake various development works surrounding the Ellora Caves. During discussions with the local shopkeepers in December 2021, when the issue of Jain Stambh came up, I was told by them to contact Dr Prem Kumar Patni (of JGVM, Ellora). Accordingly, we had sent a letter addressed to Dr Patni through post last month and requested the JGVM to remove the pillar from the present site for the convenience of the tourists. The district administration has also been informed."

Chauley’s letter dated January 19, 2022 stated that Ellora caves represent three great religions of the country but the Jain Stambh pillar represents only one of them. The pillar is coming in way of proposed development works.

No letter received

When contacted, the president of Jain Gurukul Vidya Mandir (Ellora), Wardhaman Pande said that he has not received any such written communication (letter) from the ASI. "I checked our office records, but there is no letter with us as claimed by the ASI," said Pande.

Dr Prem Kumar Patni, who is the secretary, also asserted that he or JGVM has not received any letter from the ASI.

Meanwhile, Jain community is feeling disappointed that the pillar standing at the site for nearly 48 years and not causing any disturbance might be removed. There has been no discussion with the community about the issue and it is not aware of it.