Jain community submits memorandum over offensive post

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A morphed and offensive post featuring Rashtrasant Acharya Vidyasagar Maharaj, shared on Facebook, has sparked outrage within the Jain community. Community representatives submitted a memorandum to District collector Deelip Swami, demanding strict action against the perpetrators on Monday. The memorandum was also submitted to CP Pravin Pawar and rural SP Dr. Vinay Rathod. The community has demanded the immediate removal of the post, permanent suspension of the offending account, and the registration of an FIR against the accused, followed by their arrest. The memorandum submission was attended including Mahavir Patni (president, Khandelwal Digambar Jain Panchayat, Parshvanath Mandir), Prakash Ajmera, Arun Patni, Sanjay Papdiwal, Mukesh Sahuji, and others.