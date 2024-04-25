Jain Dharohar Diwas on April 27

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A Jain Dharohar Diwas will be held on the remembrance day of late PU Jain and Nirmalkumar Sethi on April 27 at PU Jain School, Kunwarfalli, Rajabazar at 8 pm.

Justice (Retd) Kailaschand Chandiwal, will preside over, while Lokmat editor-in-chief and Sakal Jain Samaj president Rajendra Darda, and Dr Shiv Kumar Bhagat, superintending archaeologist of Archaeological Survey of India, Aurangabad circle, will be the chief guests. The day is celebrated to remember the people who worked tirelessly for the upliftment of the community. President of the Tirth Sanrakshini Mahasabha and others have appealed to be present for the programme.