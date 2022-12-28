Jain tag felicitates house maids

Aurangabad: The Jain Tag group organised a felicitation ceremony for the house maids at Hirachand Kasliwal Prangan, Nawabpura here recently. In all, 121 women were felicitated by the tag members. Chief guest Nilesh Surana guided the women on how to save money and gave important tips about maintaining health and family relations. The tag members distributed new clothes and blankets to the women and also organised a feast. The programme concluded with a cake cutting. Tag president Shweta Sethi, vice president Deepali Pande, secretary Richa Kasliwal, treasurer Simmi Pahadiya, convenor Anupama Dagda, Deepika Badjate and other members were present.