Jain Tag felicitates women from various fields

Aurangabad, March 12:

Jain Tag group felicitated 10 women on the occasion of International Women’s Day for doing exceptional work in various fields. The dignitaries praised the work of the recipients and the initiative of the group.

The programme held at Tapdiya Natya Mandir was inaugurated by Justice K U Chandiwal. Railway Police SP Mokshada Patil, Panchayat president Lalit Patni, group president Monika Chandiwal, Pushpa Kasliwal, Dipti Patni and R R Pahade were present.

The recipients Deepmala Lohade, Mamta Bakliwal, Sangeeta Pahade, Dr Priyanka Kasliwal, Seema Kasliwal, Priti Badjate, Prachi Patni, Shraddha Chudiwal, Kavita Thole and Manju Thole were felicitated by giving citation and Mukut.

Chief guest Justice Chandiwal praised Jain Tag for organising this unique programme. Monika Chandiwal made an introductory speech. Rina Thole conducted the proceedings while Mitali Kala proposed a vote of thanks.

Puja Zanjhari, Swati Kasliwal, Deepali Pande, Jayashri Lohade, Anupama Dagda, Deepika Badjate, Rachana Pahade, Dr Yashika Pande, Ranu Sethi, Seema Badjate, Sapna Patni, Richa Kasliwal, Shweta Sethi, Ujwalla Patni, Shweta Gangwal, Sarika Badjate, Richa Kasliwal, Netraja Kasliwal and others took efforts for the success of the function.