Jainam expo boosts the confidence of women professionals

Response to the exhibition by Jainam Mahila Manch

Aurangabad: We have been doing home based business of home appliances for the past 4 to 5 years. Today we participated in the exhibition and our products received good response from the customers on the first day itself. This boosted our confidence in sales skills. The new energy gained from this exhibition was an inspiration for business growth, said the women entrepreneurs.

In the wake of Sankranti, an exhibition organized by Jainam Mahila Manch to encourage women doing business in the society was inaugurated at Hirachand Kasliwal Prangan in Nawabpura on Thursday. More than 86 stalls are set up in this exhibition. Products not only from Aurangabad but also from Jalna, Parbhani, Dhule, Jalgaon, Nashik, Mumbai, Surat and Hyderabad are on display. Various food items to dress materials, sarees, bed sheets, handicrafts and several other products are on display. The two-day exhibition received a good response on the first day itself. Manch founder president Bharti Bagrecha, president Mangala Parakh, general secretary of Sakal Jain Samaj Mahavir Patni, Asha Kasliwal, Lalita Sankla and others were present.