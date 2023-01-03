Jainam expo to start from Jan 5

Home-made biscuits, jewellery, clothes and an array of items on display

Aurangabad: The Jainam Mahila Manch has organised the 'Jainam Expo' on the occasion of Makar Sankranti at Hirachand Kasliwal Prangan, Nawabpura on January 5-6. There will be stalls of homemade biscuits, jewellery and clothes made by women, said founder president Bharti Bagrecha and president Mangala Parkh in a press conference on Tuesday.

The expo will be inaugurated on January 5 at 10 am by Sakal Jain Samaj president Rajendra Darda, SP of the Government railway police Mokshada Patil and deputy commissioner of police Aparna Gite. Women from all walks of life will participate in this trade fair. Household items and various items made by women at home specially for Sankranti will be exhibited. Similarly, there will be stalls of clothes, jewellery, various types of gifts, handicrafts, food stalls, cakes, papads and other items. Secretary Asha Kasliwal, treasurer Lalita Sankla, Karuna Sahuji, Nanda Mutha, Bhavna Sethia, Manju Patni, Meena Padiwal were present.

Entry free from 10 am to 8 pm

This trade fair will be open from 10 am to 8 pm. In all, 75 stalls from Mumbai, Gujarat, Nashik, Jalgaon, Dhule, Parbhani and other cities will be set up at the expo. The entry for the expo is free.